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More affordable homes are coming to Kent and Sussex counties in Delaware, and they’ll be built by the people that will eventually move into them.

In a press release, the state’s congressional delegation announced last month that a nearly $1 million grant will help fund the construction of two dozen homes for low-income families in rural communities throughout both counties.

The grant was awarded to Milford Housing Development Corporation, a nonprofit affordable housing developer. It will go towards the organization’s Self-Help Housing program.

“Good homes are the foundation of strong communities — because without a roof over your head, the promise of good-paying jobs and high-quality education are out of reach,” U.S. Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester said in the press release.

Homes are usually built in groups, with families helping build their neighbors homes alongside their own. The program uses the idea of “sweat equity,” labor that is used as a form of payment.

“It reduces the cost of the house because there’s less labor in it that one would have to pay for,” Andrew Dinsmore, U.S. Sen. Chris Coons’ senior advisor for outreach and appropriations, told WHYY News. “It also helps them learn how the house is built if it needs to be fixed in the future.”

Dinsmore also said that the sweat equity allows the federal government to “stretch their dollars further.”

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development’s Mutual Self-Help Housing Technical Assistance Grant program. According to David Moore, president and CEO of Milford Housing Development Corporation, the nonprofit has been working with the USDA for more than 30 years on the program.

“This is a great example of how the federal government can give a family and an organization the ingredients or the building components to help solve housing challenges community by community,” Dinsmore said. “It’s not too prescriptive and allows different nonprofits to tailor the projects differently.”