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Ahead of a Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting last week, public hearings for two residential developments scheduled on the agenda were cancelled. County officials said it was due to a newly adopted affordable housing law that changed the land use approval process in Delaware.

Senate Bill 23, or the “Housing for Every Delawarean Act,” was signed into law by Gov. Matt Meyer a day before Sussex County officials announced the land use applications were pulled.

The bill aims to increase the supply of affordable housing throughout the state by updating land use processes. Part of the effort includes allowing certain proposed residential developments to be approved “by-right.” That means if the application meets local zoning standards, it can be approved without a public hearing.

In a statement, Sussex County Council President Doug Hudson said that the new law raised “serious, fundamental concerns” over local authority in the state.

“There are numerous questions about how we, and all local governments, are to proceed when it comes to the land use development process,” Hudson said.

One type of residential application that falls into the by-right category is those for major subdivisions, which are developments that include more than five lots.

According to the county, the two applications slated for review were major subdivisions that could have been approved. One of the applications was for a development in Millsboro to build 64 single-family homes. The other application was for a Harbeson project with plans to build 70 single-family homes, according to the commission’s July 15 agenda.

County Administrator Todd Lawson said that according to the law, the county can still host public meetings regarding by-right applications. However, he said they can only receive written comments and only discuss if the application meets objective standards for zoning.

“Development is what generates the most attention at any County Council meeting. People show up, they wait hours to have their attempt at raising their concerns and having their voices heard. And this is their only opportunity,” Lawson told WHYY News.

Counties can develop their own standards for public meetings to review by-right applications, according to SB 23. However, Lawson said the county does not have an established standard, which led to officials pausing reviews on residential plans.

“We’re going to push the pause button on by-right residential applications until we better understand the implications of this bill,” he said.

The county can pass regulations that establish new parameters to a public meeting while complying with the law, Lawson said. Yet, that process could take months, leaving applications at a standstill.