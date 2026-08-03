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An executive order recently issued by Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer has been raising eyebrows, with some questioning the purpose and others cheering the move.

Executive Order 25 establishes a conflict of interest policy for members of Meyer’s administration who would serve on the newly created legislative unclaimed property taskforce. It applies just to that task force.

It asks that state legislators, who created the task force and will appoint the majority of the members, also follow the policy when staffing the panel, particularly when selecting members of the public.

Charles Elson, the founding director of the University of Delaware’s Weinberg Center for Corporate Governance, called the move “unusual.”

“It would be expected that any of his appointees would be free of conflicts of interest and meet ethical standards,” Elson said. “The necessity of issuing an executive order on this particular board, I find a little surprising.”

Meyer issued an executive order on ethics and transparency shortly after taking office last year that requires all state employees to “demonstrate exemplary conduct and be honest and ethical in the performance of their duties.”

Elson said he questioned whether the newly issued policy was directed at Senate and House leaders.

“Setting up a separate order for a commission that was a joint executive-legislative commission seems to me like almost you’re picking a fight with the legislature,” he said. “It doesn’t cast the best light on the legislature by doing so, suggesting that maybe they aren’t, and it also doesn’t suggest a very good light on the rest of his administration, suggesting that he has to issue an executive order to compel ethics from his appointees.”

A spokesperson for Meyer responded to a request for comment by highlighting the governor’s desire for lawmakers to agree to the executive order.

“The governor is confident in his cabinet’s ability to meet those [conflict of interest] standards,” Deputy Press Secretary Jonah Anderson said in a statement. “We also look forward to the General Assembly applying the same conflict free standards to their selections.”

Delaware’s controversial handling of unclaimed property revenue

Delaware is the incorporation destination for millions of businesses, receiving orphaned financial instruments from across the country. Because of that, the First State takes in more than its share of unclaimed property, relative to size and population, and adds it to its general revenue fund.

Delaware has been sued several times, including in 2016 by a coalition of states over it retaining cash issued by MoneyGram, which is incorporated in the state. Delaware settled in 2024 after the U.S. Supreme Court agreed with Pennsylvania and the rest of the bloc that the money orders should have been returned to the state where they were bought.

The state also oversees a secretive special unclaimed property fund controlled by the Department of Finance, which has been raided twice, by Meyer and former Gov. John Carney, to bridge funding shortfalls for the Edgemoor container terminal project at the Port of Wilmington. The Meyer administration has declined to reveal the fund’s balance.