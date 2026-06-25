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Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer’s administration publicly identified the source of state funding for a container terminal project for the first time Wednesday, after weeks spent dodging questions about it.

Secretary of State Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez confirmed to the lawmakers on the Joint Committee on Capital Improvements, also known as the bond bill committee, that the money was coming from unclaimed property.

The administration revealed last month that the phase one costs of the Edgemoor container terminal construction had ballooned from $415 million to $669 million. The state agreed to pitch in an additional $110 million to help cover a $189 million shortfall.

State Rep. David Wilson, R-Lincoln, questioned why it appeared the money had already been agreed to before lawmakers voted to approve the funds.

Patibanda-Sanchez said that while the Diamond State Port Corporation, the quasi-public entity that oversees the Port of Wilmington, had signed the amended joint finance development agreement earlier this month, it was still up to the General Assembly to approve the spending.

“Obviously, it is up to the legislature, up to you all, to appropriate the money. And so, I would not say that it was committed,” she said. “It was discussed, it was identified, and now we wait to see if it will actually be committed.”

The amended joint development agreement shows that the state is now contributing $325 million in state funding for the first phase of the project. The private port operator Enstructure is pitching in $225 million and another $119 million is coming from the federal government.

The state has spent years pushing to convert a former DuPont chemical plant at the Edgemoor site into a container shipping terminal that could draw traffic away from ports in Philadelphia and New Jersey. Diamond State purchased the property on the Delaware River in 2017. It has hit a few stumbling blocks along the way, including invalidated federal permits, court challenges from the Port of Philadelphia and neighboring ports, and soaring construction costs.

To cover the budget deficit, the state agreed to put in an additional $110 million, Enstructure is kicking in another $75 million and the project will get another $69 million in federal funding.