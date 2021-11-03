The bills

Councilmember Domb’s bill, co-sponsored by six of his colleagues, would enable restaurants to apply for an annual streetery license from the Department of Licenses and Inspections, which would be responsible for enforcing the measure’s regulations and have the authority to remove a particular structure if it’s not up to code or not being used.

Under the measure, applications would cost $200. The money would go towards the first annual license fee, which would be based on the number of seats in the streetery. (The city did not charge restaurants to have a temporary streetery license).

To be approved, structures would need to meet certain design and placement requirements.

They would have to:

Leave six feet of space on the sidewalk for people to pass

Have a barrier to keep diners safe from traffic

Be located 10 feet or more from a crosswalk or pedestrian street-crossing curb cut

Be ramp-accessible

Not include mobile advertisements

Notably, streeteries would not be permitted in bike lanes or travel lanes they way they are now, potentially halving the current tally, including several in sections of Center City, said Domb.

If passed, streetery seating would be capped at the total number of indoor dining seats in a restaurant. And they would only be allowed to operate Sunday to Thursday between 7 a.m. and 10 a.m., and 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Domb said his bill largely boils down to three things: jobs, helping restaurants, and an “opportunity for Philadelphia to recreate ourselves.”

“I think we have a choice. We can go back to what we were doing before, or we can try to recreate a city in a new and more exciting way. I’m in favor of the latter,” said Domb.

Asked about Clarke’s bill, which would enable streeteries to continue operating through at least June 30, Domb said he could envision a scenario where Council passes both measures. “If we can accomplish our bill in conjunction with some kind of temporary bill, I’m ok with that,” he said.

“I am not wedded to anything,” he added.