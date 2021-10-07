If you’ve driven down Philly streets this year, you’ve seen them: the streeteries. Cordoned-off parking spaces turned into outdoor dining rooms, some no fancier than plastic chairs separated from passing cars by caution tape, while others reportedly have $20,000 chandeliers hanging in the middle of them. There are well over 750 of them, they’re all over the city, and they represent a quiet revolution you probably weren’t even paying attention to.

Despite how new these streeteries feel, they’re not totally new. Philadelphians first began participating in the international event known as “Park(ing) Day” in 2008 turning 25 parking spaces across Center City into little parks for a day. Ten years later, the city has a permit that allows citizens to build small temporary platforms with seating in the parking lane. These structures are called “parklets.” These parklets have become fixtures in their neighborhoods, from Manayunk to Spruce Hill.

These parklets don’t come easy. They can cost anywhere between $5,000 and $25,000 in materials alone to build (to think nothing of the design and installation fees), and require small businesses and nonprofits to go through a long, daunting process to implement. It’s taken some nonprofits more time to build a parklet or a pedestrian plaza than to build affordable housing units. Whether it’s the cost, the administration, or the pandemic, today there are only three parklets in Philadelphia, down from a one-time high of 12.

Studies of Philadelphia’s parklets have revealed some interesting takeaways that we can apply to making streeteries permanent. Unlike the rest of the country, most of Philadelphia’s parklets are made in partnership with the nonprofit or public sector. Between 2010 and 2015, 75% of the parklets in the U.S. were built by private businesses, and 25% by nonprofits. In Philadelphia, the situation is reversed: 75% of Philadelphia’s parklets were built in partnership with non-governmental organizations, or NGOs. This study also showed that nonprofits were far more familiar with how to access city benefits and permits than the average business. This makes sense: NGOs that support parklets in Philadelphia tend to be better-resourced than their private peers.