For over a decade, bus ridership, reliability, and speed have been in decline in Philadelphia. SEPTA runs these buses and designs the routes, but it takes an engaged local government to make them run efficiently, sustainably, and affordably. The city of Philadelphia controls the roads, signals, and bus stops that SEPTA utilizes every day. This year, with a much-discussed “Bus Revolution” network redesign on the docket, there is a major opportunity for City Council to act in support of its own Philadelphia Transit Plan.

As a coalition of transit riders and advocacy groups pushing for a better bus network, Transit Forward Philadelphia is eager for a radical rethinking of the bus system. A network that provides 85% of bus riders with service every 10 minutes or better throughout the entire day. A system that prioritizes efficient service for the region’s workforce while ensuring that elderly people and riders with disabilities still have access to the versatility of the buses.

It’s no secret that SEPTA’s bus network is in need of change.

Buses become unreliable and move at snail-like speeds when they’re blocked by a double-parked car or stuck in traffic behind a city sanitation truck. Riders have also voiced their concerns with the reliability, frequency, and speed of SEPTA buses. In our most recent bus rider survey, poor bus service was ranked as a top concern by a wide margin, with strong agreement across race, ethnicity, and age. In addition, bus stops that are impeded by construction and illegally-parked cars disrupt bus access for elderly riders and those with disabilities.

SEPTA is not the first or only agency to redesign its bus service. Around the country, cities like Houston, Seattle, Dallas and now New York have undertaken similar redesigns, often to combat falling ridership and to accommodate changing populations. Philly is no different.

As the first top-to-bottom bus network redesign since SEPTA’s formation, the proposed changes submit a new framework for riders, based around straighter and more frequent routes and easier transfers, as well as all-day service. While the “Bus Revolution” promises to add more routes with higher frequency and simplify confusing routes, it can only go so far without improvements by the city of Philadelphia that prioritize transit.