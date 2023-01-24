After rider pushback, SEPTA delays ‘bus revolution’ until 2024

SEPTA will delay the start of its much-hyped revamp of city bus routes amid pushback from riders. Instead of going into effect this fall, the changes won’t be implemented until 2024.

Philadelphia City Council held a hearing on the plan Monday with 60 community members weighing in on the plans. Most derided the revamp, saying it would impact Black and brown transit riders the most, and in some cases could make commuting to work, school, and medical appointments more difficult.

SEPTA’s Andrew Busch said the implementation of what’s been dubbed the “bus revolution” will be delayed until next year to allow more time for community feedback.

“It gives us a little more time to weigh this feedback we’ve been getting,” Busch said. “We’ve been thrilled with the level of engagement from the people with this and the passion everyone has for the network and wanting it to work.”