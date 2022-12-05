SEPTA is proposing an overhaul to bus lines across the Philadelphia region — they’re calling it “Bus Revolution.”

SEPTA wants to eliminate some local bus routes that run infrequently, for faster service on major lines. SEPTA officials say the proposal will allow more routes to run every 15 minutes or better, seven days a week between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

SEPTA also wants to do away with bus routes in ten suburban communities and replace them with a whole new mode of public transit. Microtransit would be mobile, on-demand services that riders can request by phone call or a new SEPTA app — which is still in the works.

Daniel Nemiroff, manager of planning programs at SEPTA, said the proposed changes will meet the needs in “areas of higher density, higher demand,” weighted with demographic factors like income and race.

Nemiroff said the plan is about serving more people using the same resources.

Community members still have time to share input on the draft, with a few more “open houses” and community conversations (though these are mostly in Philadelphia) and an online survey. On SEPTA’s transit app, riders can see what their new routes may look like.

Pushback against SEPTA’s bus plans in Lower Merion

The plan has received pushback in places that are losing some local routes, like Philadelphia’s Manayunk area, and in Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County.

In places like Lower Merion, riding may require a transfer or a farther walk to a more frequent line. SEPTA wants to streamline Route 44 into a new Route 555. Route 44 currently runs from Ardmore, along City Avenue to Bala Cynwyd, and down Interstate 76 into Center City. SEPTA is proposing the line just start in Ardmore and run through West Philadelphia into Center City instead, bypassing Bala Cynwyd. The Lower Merion area would lose other smaller lines like Route 52 in Gladwyne.

Nemiroff said there is minuscule ridership in Narberth and Gladwyne (Route 44 touches both), but far more in Ardmore, hence the streamlined Route 555.

Lonna Gordan, 36, lives in Bala Cynwyd and sees the bright side of losing line 44.

“Sometimes it literally just didn’t show up,” Gordan said. “I’d be planning to go to the city, to do something… And I thought I had the timing down. And instead I was late.”

She said she wouldn’t mind walking or a transfer if that means less wait time. Gordan described the 44 bus, which makes three small circles along its winding route, as “extremely confusing.” It serves as an example of why SEPTA believes the “revolution” is necessary — routes that are long and “inefficient,” according to SEPTA, with low ridership, are using up resources that could be spent on improving the places with more riders.

But others in Lower Merion are upset over losing local routes.

Tannia Schrieber, 49, lives in Penn Wynne and sees the overhaul as a potential hurdle for people with disabilities, older adults, and workers traveling to people’s homes.

“So much of a focus on making this community accessible has to do with what able-bodied people can use. It just troubles me,” Schrieber said.

Harley Cooper, a senior operations planner with SEPTA’s fixed routes department, summarized the changes; “We’re keeping the strongest, the highest ridership portion of that route, and we’re concentrating frequency on the portion of the route where people are riding.”