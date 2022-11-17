Lower Northwest Philadelphia also has a growing population with several development projects forthcoming based on assumptions they will be near transit corridors. People in the area need bus routes that connect us directly to the city’s hubs in West Philadelphia and Center City. Reducing incentives to commute by car from Roxborough and Manayunk should be a priority.

A well-designed public transit system that responds to these needs is a key piece of the solution to the neighborhoods’ (and the city’s) traffic woes. Getting rid of the neighborhoods’ direct bus link to Center City won’t help solve that problem — it will only add to congestion.

While I can only speak to my experience as a resident of Roxborough and the bus routes I use, SEPTA’s Bus Revolution project affects Philadelphians across the entire city.

This process highlights the issues that arise when a transit network is redesigned without understanding commuting patterns and needs that don’t show up in initial survey data: The needs of neighborhoods not to be cut off from public transit to city centers, the needs of student commuters, and the needs of commuters with limited mobility for whom transfers make using public transit much harder.

The whole city deserves a bus network that delivers on-time, reliable, frequent service and convenient routes that connect neighborhoods with jobs, schools, and services. As one commentator has already written, it should not be an either/or proposition whether the bus network redesign gives us reliable service or gets us where we want to go — we need both. SEPTA and our local and regional public officials must do better for bus riders. If they get it right, it will benefit the city as a whole.

Rebecca Poyourow lives in Roxborough and commutes to work by bus. She is also the parent of two students who are bus commuters.