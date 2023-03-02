It’s been 110 years since the Roosevelt Boulevard subway was first proposed and April will make 50 years since a subway extension was built in Philadelphia. Despite what SEPTA General Manager Leslie Richards said about the proposed subway’s potential costs and “the math” not working, the second phase of PennDot’s Roosevelt Boulevard Route for Change Program is underway and will study a subway alternative alongside Bus Rapid Transit and Light Rail Transit.

Enthusiasm for the project is only growing both at the local level and amongst our mayoral candidates. Thus far, candidates Maria Quiñones Sánchez, Allan Domb and Rebecca Rhynhart have all shared their support for building the subway. One year ago, the Roosevelt Boulevard subway was a distant dream for Philadelphia and today, the project has become a significant campaign issue being debated by our candidates.

The second phase of the Route for Change program began in January and will take 18 months to conclude with choosing the Locally Preferred Alternative (LPA) in the summer of 2024. Citizens sent 140 comments to the Delaware Valley Regional Planning Commission (DVRPC) board because they were initially concerned that the proposed program didn’t include the subway alternative. Many didn’t know at the time that the DVRPC board was voting on the third phase of the Route for Change program, which would prepare a financial plan and economic analysis to deliver the LPA from the second phase. If all goes well, we could break ground on the Roosevelt Boulevard subway in the summer of 2026, just in time for the United States Semiquincentennial celebrations in Philadelphia.