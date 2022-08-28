Philadelphians push for Roosevelt Boulevard subway project revival at Saturday morning town hall

And visually, the majority of attendees were in favor of the line. Along the back wall of the room, four posters hung for people to mark their vote on public transit ideas for North Philadelphia: subway, elevated rail, more bus routes, or no changes. Most voted for the subway, and second was elevated rail, according to Solomon’s office.

There to respond to community members’ questions, was Daniel Pearson, editorial writer for the Philadelphia Inquirer; Jay Arzu, a graduate student at the University of Pennsylvania’s Weitzman School of Design; Will Tung, a transportation advocate at 5th Square; and Christopher Puchalsky, director of policy and strategic initiatives in the city’s Office of Transportation, Infrastructure, and Sustainability.

Jennifer Lehman, of Summerdale, works at a nonprofit as a social worker in the School District of Philadelphia. She, among others, requested a new feasibility study for the line.

“What would a line do for education equity? Are there more students that could access high quality schools if transportation is better? Because right now students in my neighborhood in Summerdale are making two transfers, if not more,” Lehman said.

Others were concerned about the possibility of the line hiking rent, and displacing current Northeast residents.

One Northeast Philadelphia resident asked how community members would formally be involved in the planning process.

Arzu said there would be a community advisory board and a sustained commitment to engage community members.

“This wouldn’t be a slap on the wrist where they just come in, ‘Okay we spoke to five people we’re out of here.’” Arzu said. “No, we want to continue to work with people like yourself, and policy makers, to come to a consensus and move forward from there.”