SEPTA’s Wawa Station now taking passengers into Philly

SEPTA’s newly renamed Media-Wawa line is now 3.5 miles longer, after three years of construction on a new transit hub near the convenience store chain’s headquarters.

The new Wawa Station, located at 1490 W. Baltimore Pike, is the first expansion of rail service since the 1980s, said Richard Mahon, SEPTA’s chief of railroad operations. The expansion cost $197 million.

“We want to partner with our county, bring some more stars out here because this has really been an underserved region for us,” Mahon said.

Mahon added they are going to have two bus connections coming to the station, Route 114 and 111, so riders can transfer to the trains. The direct route right into Philadelphia is about a 45-minute ride.

The decision to expand the line came after a great deal of public outreach in the area. Mahon said SEPTA found money to extend the line after agency officials found out they had public interest.