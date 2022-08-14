SEPTA is adding some service in their continuing effort to increase ridership.

The transit agency is expanding its schedule beginning Aug. 21 to help bring back riders to the line, according to spokesperson Kelly Greene.

“These changes are going to maintain regional rail service at 77% of pre-COVID levels. Regional rail ridership has returned gradually, and that’s currently at about 45% of pre-pandemic levels. So, we’re running high frequency service. We have significant capacity available. So, there’s plenty of room on board,” Greene said.

“The most significant change is the extension of service to the New Wawa station on what’s now called the Media-Wawa line. And we’ll have early morning inbound, late night outbound and express trips to and from Wawa station,” according to Greene.