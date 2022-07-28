SEPTA announces newest Regional Rail station in Delco: The Wawa Station

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

SEPTA has announced its newest Regional Rail station will be called the Wawa Station.

The stop is located on Route 1 in Middletown Township, Delaware County, across from the Wawa Dairy headquarters.

The new Wawa Station is set to open on Sunday, August 21. It will feature a 600-space parking deck.

“With this station naming rights agreement, SEPTA continues to be an industry leader in finding innovative and cost-effective ways to deliver enhanced services for our customers,” SEPTA Board Chairman Pasquale T. Deon Sr. said in a statement. “We are grateful to Wawa for recognizing SEPTA’s value to the region and for lending the Wawa name to our newest station.”