PennDOT published a feasibility study in 2018 that showed it was possible ridership would return if passenger service made a comeback. However, the price tag for revamping the line and buying modern passenger cars came in at an estimated $380 million. West Chester and SEPTA saw the cost as a rather large and expensive obstacle.

“Since that time, my committee and all the members, of course, have been working on plans to try to develop an alternate method of restoring service until SEPTA would be ready to take it over,” Kelton said.

She pointed to the upcoming revival of the defunct commuter rail station in Wawa as a sign of progress. Once SEPTA officially reconnects its Elwyn stop to Wawa, Kelton believes that the Metro Concept will have an opportunity to build on it and put West Chester back “on the map.”

The plan is to reopen four stations: two in West Chester, one in Westtown Township, and one near Cheyney University. The idea is that passengers from West Chester would transfer over from the battery-operated cars once at the Wawa station to regular SEPTA cars.

According to the committee, this endeavor would cost $16.4 million — just 4% of PennDOT’s original estimation. This is largely because the plan does not call for the lines to be completely refitted to operate with the modern SEPTA cars.

“We think it’s feasible, and we think we can do it. We think it’s a very attractive alternative. And right now, we’re looking for funding sources, both state, local, and federal,” Kelton said.

Committee members are often asked if the borough that created it supports their plans. Now, they’ll have a signed resolution to approach potential funders with.

Borough Council President Michael Stefano was aware of the plans to restore West Chester’s passenger rail service even before he was an elected official. He was also aware of PennDOT’s hefty price tag.

“I feel like we’ve made leaps and bounds in terms of trying to get some momentum going. And although we’re not there [yet] and we have a long way to go on whether we could actually accomplish this, it just feels like we’re moving in the right direction,” Stefano said.

West Chester is currently the only county seat in the four suburban counties that doesn’t have passenger rail service into the city.

The closest station would be in Exton, Malvern, or Paoli. Stefano wants his constituents to have greater accessibility to travel by train.

“I think it’s a convenient way to travel. It’s a quick way to travel. It’s a reliable way to travel — and it would be an incredible boost for our community,” Stefano said.

Kelton views the prospect of rail restoration as a remedy for the climate crisis, among other economic and social benefits. A revamped train line would reduce the need for commuting by car, cutting greenhouse gas emissions.