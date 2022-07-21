Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

Chester County Commissioners have approved a $156,000 contract with Heritage Strategies LLC to strengthen historic tourism in the county — a sector that was heavily disrupted by the pandemic.

The Luzerne County-based contractor will work with county stakeholders to improve existing historic and cultural sites, create new information centers, develop the connectivity between the areas, and build a marketing strategy to increase the number of visitors.

“The plan here calls for our consultant to help us rebuild the lost tourism, especially as we lead up to, and prepare for Chester County’s celebration of our nation’s 250th anniversary in 2026,” Commissioner Marian Moskowitz said in a statement Tuesday announcing the contract.

Funding comes by way of the Delaware Valley Regional Finance Authority as part of Chesco’s VISTA2025. It’s a public-private partnership that looks to find the balance between progress and preservation that stimulates economic improvement while maintaining the “sense of place” in Chester County.

The Chester County Planning Commission is partnering with the Chester County History Center, the Heritage Task Force, Chester County Conference and Visitors Bureau, and America250PA Chester County Commission to work on the historic sites.