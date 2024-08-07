From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Starbucks baristas in Exton at the location at 300 E. Lincoln Hwy. filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday, calling for a union election.

The filing marks the first at a Starbucks in Chester County. Starbucks workers formed their very first union at a Buffalo store in 2021.

“For my partners and I, unionizing means a chance to have our voices heard and our hard work acknowledged,” barista Hannah Linkowsky said in a press release. “Working for this company for so long, at several different locations, has shown me the loyalty partners have to their stores and coworkers, and that’s exactly what’s motivating us to negotiate for better working conditions.”

In just three years, Starbucks Workers United has expanded its reach to more than 470 stores nationwide. The push at the national coffee chain infused a jolt of energy into the labor movement.

“At Starbucks we believe that our direct relationship as partners is core to the experiences we create in our stores, and we respect our partners’ rights to have a choice on the topic of unions,” company spokesperson Jay Go Guasch said in an emailed statement. “We are committed to delivering on our promise to offer a bridge to a better future to all Starbucks partners.”