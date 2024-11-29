Chester County restructures administrative government, appoints first-ever CEO and COO
The county’s elected leaders appointed David Byerman as Chesco’s first chief executive officer and Erik Walschburger as chief operating officer.Listen 0:41
Chester County has axed its top non-elected position, splitting the role of the county administrator into two new jobs.
The Chester County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday appointed David Byerman as the county’s first chief executive officer and Erik Walschburger as chief operating officer.
“As we searched for a new county administrator, we saw this as a chance to take a closer look at our leadership structure and make sure it aligns with Chester County’s growth, both now and in the future,” Commissioner Josh Maxwell said in a press release.
Byerman will shape the county’s “strategic vision and overall leadership,” according to Maxwell. Walschburger will run the day-to-day operations inside of the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester. Together, they’ll lead a team of 2,600 employees.
Being a part of Chester County’s restructuring is a welcomed opportunity for Byerman — and somewhat of a full-circle moment. In a LinkedIn post, Byerman shared that he and his wife lived in the county back in the 1990s as newlyweds.
The new CEO most recently worked as a lead consultant for the Council on Licensure, Enforcement and Regulation, an international group that supports governmental regulators, based in Kentucky. Prior to that, Byerman served as director of the Kentucky Legislative Research Commission, overseeing all non-partisan staff for the state legislature and an annual budget of more than $70 million.
His first day is Dec. 9.
“I am excited to build upon a strong foundation, bringing my experience and passion for public service to bolster the county’s operations and to best meet the challenges of the future,” Byerman said in the press release.
Walschburger’s appointment as COO would be better characterized as a promotion. He spent the past seven months as acting county administrator. Before that, he served as deputy county administrator. Walschburger is a board member of the Chester Water Authority, which is one of the region’s largest public water systems.
He was previously the county’s chief deputy district attorney and was named Chester County Prosecutor of the Year in 2018.
“When he stepped into the role of Acting County Administrator, Erik provided steady and capable leadership during a transitional period,” Chester County Commissioner Eric Roe said in the press release. “We are grateful for his dedication and leadership over the past seven months and look forward to his contributions in this new capacity.”
