Chester County has axed its top non-elected position, splitting the role of the county administrator into two new jobs.

The Chester County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday appointed David Byerman as the county’s first chief executive officer and Erik Walschburger as chief operating officer.

“As we searched for a new county administrator, we saw this as a chance to take a closer look at our leadership structure and make sure it aligns with Chester County’s growth, both now and in the future,” Commissioner Josh Maxwell said in a press release.

Byerman will shape the county’s “strategic vision and overall leadership,” according to Maxwell. Walschburger will run the day-to-day operations inside of the Chester County Government Services Center in West Chester. Together, they’ll lead a team of 2,600 employees.

Being a part of Chester County’s restructuring is a welcomed opportunity for Byerman — and somewhat of a full-circle moment. In a LinkedIn post, Byerman shared that he and his wife lived in the county back in the 1990s as newlyweds.