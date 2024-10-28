Historic Longwood Gardens in Chester County readies for its next modern chapter

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

With its new $250 million renovation, Longwood Gardens is reimagining itself as something akin to magic.

Its new 32,000-square-foot conservatory appears to float on a sheet of water. Its fountains spew both water and fire.

Standing atop a ridge in front of a pair of conservatories built a century apart, architects Marion Weiss of the Weiss/Manfredi firm and Doug Reed from the Reed Hilderbrand firm describe the ridge as a riddle.

“While it feels that we are on land, we are not,” Weiss said. “Doug’s going to illuminate the land that we are not on, that is fully natural.”