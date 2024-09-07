North Philly charter school powers up its culinary program with solar

The new off-grid solar array runs an aquaponics system in a greenhouse where students will learn to raise fish and grow vegetables.

ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber Charter school junior, Jostyn Polanco, shows off the root of a black simpson lettuce planted only a week before, at the school’s hydroponic greenhouse on September 6, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber Charter School in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood is powering up its culinary program with energy from the sun.

The school unveiled a 14-kilowatt, off-grid solar array Friday that powers a new aquaponics system and other greenhouse equipment that’ll let students learn to raise fish and grow vegetables.

“This energy powers everything in our greenhouse, from the water pumps … to the fans, so we don’t melt away in the summertime,” said junior Najara Walker. “What’s amazing is we’re not just growing plants and fish here; we’re also reducing our carbon footprint.”

fish tank
Culinary arts students at the ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber Charter school are farming tilapia inside their solar-powered greenhouse. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Elected officials, school staff and students gathered to cut a big ribbon in front of the new panels Friday. Students gave tours of the greenhouse, where week-old greens grew suspended in water and tiny pink and silver tilapia swam in a big round tank.

“These will grow to a certain size where we can make them in the kitchen, so we can have practice working with those,” said senior Jeremy Rivera. “It’s a lot of fun, it’s a good experience. And everything we have, we use. … We can use the fish waste to help our plants grow over there.”

A chicken in a chicken coop
ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber Charter High School students learn about farming using a solar-powered greenhouse and a chicken coop. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

The new greenhouse is just one part of a broader hands-on culinary curriculum, said Director of Culinary and Environmental Education Daniel Pompile. The culinary program is working on launching a student-run cafe inside the school building ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber Charter School shares with several other charter schools, where staff will eat lunch.

“It’s heavily geared towards our special education students,” Pompile said. “It’s to help them transition to adulthood after school. They learned how to wait tables, learn how to cook food, take orders, run a cash register.”

    ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber Charter school junior, Najara Walker, explained how the school’s new solar panels will power their greenhouse enabling the culinary arts program to farm vegetables and fish at the ceremonial ribbon cutting on September 6, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber Charter High School students are growing lettuce in their hydroponic greenhouse. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    Culinary arts students at the ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber Charter school are farming tilapia inside their solar-powered greenhouse, creating fish fertilizer and growing lettuce. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber Charter High School students learn about farming using a solar-powered greenhouse and a chicken coop. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber Charter school in Philadelphia celebrated their new, 48-panel solar installation with a ceremonial ribbon cutting on September 6, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber Charter High School students are growing lettuce in their hydroponic greenhouse. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber Charter school junior, Jostyn Polanco, shows off the root of a black simpson lettuce planted only a week before, at the school’s hydroponic greenhouse on September 6, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    Steven Luxton is the executive director of ECA (Energy Coordination Agency) in Philadelphia. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    U.S. Congressman, Brendan Boyle, spoke at a the ceremonial ribbon cutting of the 48-panel solar installation on the campus of the ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber Charter school in Philadelphia on September 6, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)
    Daniel Pompile, director of culinary arts at ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber Charter school (front right), Brendan Boyle, U.S. Congressman (front center), Pa. State Rep. Anthony Bellmon, (front center left) and Steve Luxton, ECA executive director (front left),with ASPIRA high school students cut the ribbon on their new 48-panel solar installation on the school’s property on September 6, 2024. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Pompile hopes the greenhouse and an indoor vertical garden produce enough food to feed students and teachers, and have some left over that students can sell at a farm stand.

The solar project was partially funded by grants. School officials hope to get a federal tax credit, made available to schools through the Inflation Reduction Act, which would refund the school for part of the project costs. Pompile said that money would allow the school to invest more into hands-on education.

