North Philly charter school powers up its culinary program with solar

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber Charter School in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood is powering up its culinary program with energy from the sun.

The school unveiled a 14-kilowatt, off-grid solar array Friday that powers a new aquaponics system and other greenhouse equipment that’ll let students learn to raise fish and grow vegetables.

“This energy powers everything in our greenhouse, from the water pumps … to the fans, so we don’t melt away in the summertime,” said junior Najara Walker. “What’s amazing is we’re not just growing plants and fish here; we’re also reducing our carbon footprint.”