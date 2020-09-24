A New Leaf: Longwood Gardens Safely Reopens

On this episode of You Oughta Know, we visit Longwood Gardens and learn how the acclaimed botanical gardens reopened safely during the pandemic, then head to Weaver’s Way to discover a tropical fruit, native to North America, called the Pawpaw! Next, Penn Medicine dermatologist Dr. Tayo Ogunleye shares tips on how to avoid mask-related pimples and breakouts, also known as “mask-ne,” and Dr. Alka Kohli urges everyone to get a flu shot to avoid a twin-demic. Then, New Jersey booklovers rejoice as the Camden County Library has started offering contactless curbside pickup. Plus, summer may be over but it’s not too late to enjoy New Jersey’s beautiful beaches – from 500 ft. above! We visit Ocean City Parasail, who have been operating for 26 years.

Download recipes featured in this episode:

Executive Chef Bonnie Shuman’s Pennsylvania Paw Paw Milkshake [PDF]

Executive Chef Bonnie Shuman’s Pennsylvania Paw Paw Salsa [PDF]