WHYY wins 6 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

WHYY News won five Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards and WHYY’s programming department won another from the Radio Television Digital News Association on Thursday. The awards honor “outstanding achievements” in multimedia journalism and are “among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.”

WHYY News earned these honors among large-market stations in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

“At a time when trusted local journalism matters more than ever, WHYY continues to serve our communities with reporting that is thoughtful, fearless, deeply human and impactful,” said WHYY President and CEO Bill Marrazzo. “From investigative reporting to storytelling, digital innovation and sound, these awards reflect the incredible teamwork and dedication across our newsroom and digital teams.”

“I could not be prouder of our journalists and producers, including Kenny Cooper, Emily Neil, Kevin McCorry, and so many others whose work informs, connects and inspires the audiences we serve. This recognition belongs to the entire WHYY team and our supporters who make it all possible. Together, we will continue to reaffirm our mission to strengthen civic life through trusted public media,” he said.

“I am proud of the WHYY News team’s dedication to seek and report the truth, hold the powerful accountable and serve the news and information needs of our neighbors when they need it most,” said Sarah Glover, WHYY vice president of news and civic dialogue.

“Winning six Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards is a testament to WHYY’s commitment to public service and journalism excellence. WHYY News consistently delivers stories that educate, inform and inspire our local communities.”