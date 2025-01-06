From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

When Karl and Jackie Dieterichs first opened their folk music shop in 1966, it wasn’t exactly easy to find a banjo in Bucks County.

But the Dieterichs’ vision changed that.

The Bucks County Folk Music Shop in New Britain is the oldest family-run acoustic stringed instrument store in the United States. Housed in a former abandoned farmhouse, the store has become a hub for bluegrass and folk music enthusiasts in the region.

Karl also started the Bucks County Folk Song Society in the early ‘60s, which is still going strong, and the store’s website lists more than 40 bluegrass and folk music jams in the Delaware Valley region.

Karl died in May 2023, a loss that many members of the local bluegrass community continue to mourn.

“People have come in and say, ‘Gee, I didn’t know Karl passed away,’” his wife, Jackie Dieterichs, said. “And we really miss him … We miss his brain, his knowledge and his companionship.”

Now, Jackie and the couple’s oldest daughter, Kim Dieterichs, continue the family business and its bluegrass legacy.

‘Music from the heart’

Bluegrass came to national airwaves in the 1940s, but some songs in the genre go back centuries, tracing their origins to Irish, Scottish and English immigrants who settled in Appalachia in the 1600s, as well as the gospel and blues traditions of Black communities in the South.

Part of bluegrass’s enduring power, Kim said, is rooted in the songs themselves.

“There’s honesty in it. There’s stories in it,” she said. “And I think that that speaks to a lot of people. Regardless of what era we’re in or what’s happening in the climate of the world.”

Often, the stories told in bluegrass and folk songs are sad. They’re about lost or unrequited love, death, war, poverty and struggle. But they’re also about faith, remembrance and hope — and present a window into everyday life for communities living in remote, rural parts of the country.

“It’s music from the heart,” said Ben Jarnutowski, founder of the Doylestown Bluegrass Jam, who started the group in 2001 after taking banjo lessons at the Bucks County Folk Music Shop. “To be able to be a part of it makes my heart feel good.”