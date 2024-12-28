This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A Canadian model and actress has died and another man is in the hospital after a suspected carbon monoxide leak in Solebury Twp., Bucks County.

A 911 call came in just after 6:30 a.m. Friday about a 76-year-old man who was semi-conscious on the first floor of a cottage house on a property in the 6900 block of Phillips Mill Road.

Medics removed the man from the building and rushed him to the hospital.

Rescuers then learned of a 76-year-old woman who was also in the home. They found her unconscious in a second-floor bedroom and tried to revive her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family members in the main house on the property were not affected.

The Bucks County Coroner identified the 76-year-old as Dayle Haddon, who gained international fame in the 70s, gracing the covers of fashion magazines.

In August, she was featured in Vogue. She also starred in movies, and in recent years became an activist for numerous causes.

“She was chic, elegant. She always remembered you,” Sandy Linter, a renowned makeup artist and longtime friend of Haddon, said in an exclusive interview with Action News. “It was a tragic accident. I’m sorry. I’m so sorry for her family.”