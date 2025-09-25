WHYY wins Mid-Atlantic Emmy awards for Arts and Interview programs

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

WHYY-TV 12 was honored with two Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards at a ceremony that took place Saturday in Philadelphia.

“Gratefully, there are a seemingly large number of ways WHYY is considered as the most respected player in a complex media landscape,” said WHYY President and CEO Bill Marrazzo. “WHYY’s recent Mid-Atlantic Emmy Award wins are another demonstration of trust building and excellence in our storytelling.”

In the category of “Arts — Long Form Content,” WHYY won for “Angel Corella: Philadelphia Ballet,” a documentary that celebrates the dancer and choreographer and his rise in the world of dance to ultimately lead the Philadelphia Ballet.