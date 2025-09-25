WHYY wins Mid-Atlantic Emmy awards for Arts and Interview programs
Programs featuring cellist Yo-Yo Ma and dancer Angel Corella earned top industry honors.
From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
WHYY-TV 12 was honored with two Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy Awards at a ceremony that took place Saturday in Philadelphia.
“Gratefully, there are a seemingly large number of ways WHYY is considered as the most respected player in a complex media landscape,” said WHYY President and CEO Bill Marrazzo. “WHYY’s recent Mid-Atlantic Emmy Award wins are another demonstration of trust building and excellence in our storytelling.”
In the category of “Arts — Long Form Content,” WHYY won for “Angel Corella: Philadelphia Ballet,” a documentary that celebrates the dancer and choreographer and his rise in the world of dance to ultimately lead the Philadelphia Ballet.
The organization also won an award for “Yo-Yo Ma in Conversation w/ Terry Gross” in the “Interview/Discussion — Long Form Content” category. It featured the Fresh Air co-host interviewing the world-famous cellist as he received WHYY’s Lifelong Learning Award in 2024.
“At its heart, this honor reflects WHYY’s mission to strengthen the community by connecting people through meaningful stories,” said WHYY Chief Content Officer Terri Murray.
WHYY competes for regional Emmy Awards with television stations and other programmers based in most of Pennsylvania, Central and Southern New Jersey, Northern Delaware and the Steubenville, Ohio/Wheeling, West Virginia markets.
The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Mid-Atlantic Chapter has a full list of this year’s winners.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.