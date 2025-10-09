From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

On Tuesday, WHYY hosted a special screening and panel discussion of the film “Becoming Thurgood: America’s Social Architect,” recognizing the life and legacy of Justice Thurgood Marshall.

The one-hour documentary, directed by Alexis Aggrey and co-executive produced by Travis Mitchell and Emmy Award-winning and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Stanley Nelson, premiered on PBS on Sept. 9. The documentary explores the life and legacy of Thurgood Marshall, the first Black Supreme Court Justice.

From an early age, Marshall was drawn to the law and the justice system, often visiting the local courthouse with his father and older brother to observe hearings. Known to be a rebel during his early life and education, Marshall graduated from Pennsylvania’s Lincoln University in 1930 with a bachelor’s degree in American literature and philosophy, and from Howard University School of Law in 1933.

Throughout his career as a lawyer, Marshall fought against segregation in primary and secondary education and was an active member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People. He was also the founder of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

Marshall is known for many landmark victories in civil rights cases, most notably in the case of Brown v. Board of Education in 1954. He later rose through the ranks of the federal judiciary, appointed as a judge on the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals by President John F. Kennedy in 1961, then as solicitor general by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1965. In 1967, Johnson nominated Marshall to the Supreme Court, making him the first person of color to serve as a U.S. Supreme Court Justice. He held that position until his retirement in 1991.