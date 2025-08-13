From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

When Terry Gross was hired away from Buffalo, New York, in 1975 to come to Philadelphia and take over an afternoon talk show called “Fresh Air,” she found herself at the head of a ragtag show on a “sleepy” radio station.

“When I came here, WHYY — which was then WUHY — was such a quiet station, mostly classical music. It had a very small listenership,” Gross said. “I thought, ‘I’m not staying here very long.’”

Launched in 1973 by David Karpoff, then the station’s manager, “Fresh Air” had been hosted by Judy Blank but was loosely structured so that members of the station’s mostly volunteer staff could sign up to do interviews with subjects of their choosing.

“When I came, it’s like, ‘I’m going to be doing the interviews. You won’t be able to just sign up,’” Gross said. “I’m going to choose the music, and the music is going to be jazz, blues, folk music, rock and roll, punk rock.”

“A lot of listeners were like, ‘What? Punk rock on my radio station?’” she said. “I got a lot of complaints.”