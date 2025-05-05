‘An outlaw thing’: Roller derby’s long history

Born during the Great Depression, roller derby is nearly a century old. Event promoter Leo Seltzer read in a magazine article that more than 90% of Americans had roller skated at some point in their lives. He decided to launch a new sport on Aug. 13, 1935, in which teams of male and female skaters circled a flat track, ticking off laps until the first team to skate the approximately 2,700 miles from the East to the West Coast claimed victory.

By 1938, Seltzer and sportswriter Damon Runyon had refashioned roller derby into something faster, tougher and more dramatic, implementing the rules and regulations that remain the backbone of roller derby today.

“The basic appeal,” Seltzer told The New York Times in 1971, “is noise, color, body contact … The underground press calls us ‘the people’s game.’ We’ve gotten a kind of ‘in’ following as an outlaw thing.”

The sport rode a wave of popularity in the 1940s, with some bouts even broadcast nationally on ABC. In 1959 Seltzer’s son, Jerry Seltzer, took over running the league as the sport experienced a dip in attention. The younger Seltzer brought more fans to the sport by seeking to heighten the drama and theatrics: The show was just as important as who won or lost the bout, which, in some cases, may have been rigged.

In May 1973, more than 27,000 fans filled Shea Stadium in New York City to watch the world championships. But the sport’s popularity started to decline by the mid-70s, after Jerry Seltzer sold the league rights to a different league, and roller derby’s momentum sputtered.

The sport’s latest comeback wave sprung up in Austin, Texas, in the early aughts. The Women’s Flat Track Derby Association, or WFTDA, was founded as the United Leagues Coalition in 2004. WFTDA now serves as the international governing body for women’s flat track roller derby, and counts more than 400 member leagues on six continents.

The main objective of roller derby is to score points, explained Jennifer Ratkowski, derby name “Emma Degenerate,” known as “Rat,” of Brandywine Roller Derby in Exton.

In a roller derby “bout,” or match, five players from each team are on the track. Each team has one jammer, who tries to lap the other team to score, and four blockers, who are tasked with blocking the opponent’s jammer and also trying to make way for their own jammer to get through. A jammer scores a point each time they get their hips past the hips of one of the opposing blockers, so “every time you go around, you have the possibility of scoring four points,” Ratkowski said.