An Exton-based nonprofit is one step closer to being granted status as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

Receiving the designation would give the Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC) the means to financially support the area’s underserved businesses and low-income communities.

The federal department recently awarded CCEDC $300,000 to “build operational capacity, provide training and education.”

“To get to this point, CCEDC has needed to demonstrate a continued commitment to accessing and supporting minority- and women-owned businesses across the region, including those serving low-income areas, and we can’t wait to build on our success by delivering capital, training and assistance to businesses that have had trouble qualifying for such services,” CCEDC President and COO Michael Grigalonis said in Monday’s press release.