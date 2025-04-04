NTSB releases final report on deadly I-95 collapse in Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The National Transportation Safety Board released its final report Thursday on the deadly I-95 collapse in Philadelphia’s Tacony section.

The 24-page report cites multiple factors for a fiery truck crash, which resulted in the highway collapsing back on June 11, 2023.

Officials say the driver, Nathan Moody, was going above the speed limit of 25 mph, and was potentially fatigued as he exited the ramp on I-95.

“The driver’s failure to slow the vehicle as he exited the interstate onto the exit ramp well above the posted advisory speed limit, due to inattention to the roadway potentially associated with fatigue,” the report said.

Investigators also say Moody left a 16-inch “manhole” open during his pretrip inspection, which enabled the gasoline that was being delivered to a Wawa on Oxford Avenue to enter the environment and spread throughout the crash area upon overturning.

In the report, investigators stressed the importance of developing strategies for mitigating fatigue when it comes to commercial trucking.

“In this crash, the truck driver’s phone records suggested that he reverted to a daytime schedule on his days off and therefore did not develop a consistent schedule for obtaining quality sleep,” officials said.

Toxicology results indicated Moody had used the antihistamine medication diphenhydramine, which has the potential to cause drowsiness. It’s not clear if the driver was experiencing impaired effects from the antihistamine at the time of the crash.