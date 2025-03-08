Overturned tractor trailer shuts down I-76 east for hours

As of 10 a.m. two lanes remain shut down in the eastbound lanes and the westbound lanes have re-opened.

An overturned tractor trailer sits on I-76 after a crash on March 8, 2025.

An overturned tractor trailer sits on I-76 after a crash on March 8, 2025. (6abc)

All lanes of I-76 east in South Philadelphia were shut down for hours due to a crash involving a tractor trailer.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. at Exit 350, just before the Walt Whitman Bridge.

The crash involved at least two other vehicles and caused the tractor trailer to overturn.

Drivers were diverted off the highway onto Packer Avenue.

Officials are investigating the cause of the crash.

