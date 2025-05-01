From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A Delaware man is facing murder charges the day after police said he crashed his stolen van into nine University of Delaware students, killing one, while trying to evade police.

Gordon Turner, 22, of New Castle, has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of felony murder, first-degree felony assault, disregarding a police officer’s direction and possession of marijuana exceeding the amount for personal use. He remains in prison on a $305,500 cash bond.

According to Newark Police, Turner struck two 24-year-old UD graduate students who were walking on the north side of East Main Street with a stolen U-Haul van around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. One of the students died at the scene. Her identity has not been released at this time. The other pedestrian is in stable condition at a local hospital.

Police said that a handgun was also found when officers searched the van. Turner also has warrants from Georgia, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Calling it a “gut-wrenching crime,” Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said more charges were likely as the investigation moves forward.

“Let’s be clear, a student was murdered during an attempt by the defendant to evade a simple traffic stop by law enforcement,” she said. “These students were not in the wrong place at the wrong time. They were nine young people out on a beautiful spring day.”

José-Luis Riera, UD vice president for Student Life, said the university community was hurting.

“We’ve lost an incredibly bright individual who is doing incredible work at the university,” he said. “And that is true of the peers injured as well.”