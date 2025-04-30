When officers went to investigate, the driver and passenger inside fled, jumping a curb and hitting a marked police vehicle, officials said.

Police say officers did not follow the vehicle, but the U-Haul continued westbound on East Main Street at a high rate of speed and struck two pedestrians who were alongside a parked vehicle.

One pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, and another suffered serious injuries.

The truck then struck multiple parked vehicles before becoming disabled.

Six others suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident, police said.

Both suspects in the U-Haul van were detained. The driver was hospitalized after sustaining serious injuries in the crash.

Police have not identified the suspects or victims.

The University of Delaware says it’s unknown if those involved are connected to the university.

In an alert sent to students, university officials said, “There is no ongoing danger to the campus community.”

Several blocks in the area of Main Street are expected to be closed for an extended period of time due to the investigation.