This story originally appeared on 6abc

Delaware State Police have identified the trooper who was killed in a shooting at a DMV facility in New Castle County on Tuesday afternoon.

Corporal Grade One Matthew T. “Ty” Snook, 34, of Hockessin, Delaware, was “a dedicated 10-year veteran of the Delaware State Police,” officials said Wednesday afternoon.

He is survived by his wife and their one-year-old daughter.

State police said in a statement that Snook was known as “a dependable, professional, and committed trooper.”

“A native Delawarean, Ty was a graduate of Saint Mark’s High School and the University of Maryland, where he was a member of the wrestling team. He was a respected colleague, a trusted partner, and a beloved member of both the Delaware State Police and the community he served,” the statement continued.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday at the DMV facility on Hessler Boulevard in Minquadale.

Police say a 44-year-old suspect entered the DMV as a customer.

A short time later, authorities say the suspect approached Snook as he was sitting at the reception desk and shot him. Snook was there working an overtime shift.

After being shot, police say Snook pushed a DMV employee out of harm’s way as the suspect shot him again. A New Castle County police officer then confronted, shot and killed the gunman.