Delaware state police trooper killed in DMV shooting identified as Cpl. Matthew T. Snook
Corporal Grade One Matthew T. "Ty" Snook of Hockessin, Delaware, was "a dedicated 10-year veteran of the Delaware State Police," officials said Wednesday afternoon.
This story originally appeared on 6abc
Delaware State Police have identified the trooper who was killed in a shooting at a DMV facility in New Castle County on Tuesday afternoon.
Corporal Grade One Matthew T. “Ty” Snook, 34, of Hockessin, Delaware, was “a dedicated 10-year veteran of the Delaware State Police,” officials said Wednesday afternoon.
He is survived by his wife and their one-year-old daughter.
State police said in a statement that Snook was known as “a dependable, professional, and committed trooper.”
“A native Delawarean, Ty was a graduate of Saint Mark’s High School and the University of Maryland, where he was a member of the wrestling team. He was a respected colleague, a trusted partner, and a beloved member of both the Delaware State Police and the community he served,” the statement continued.
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday at the DMV facility on Hessler Boulevard in Minquadale.
Police say a 44-year-old suspect entered the DMV as a customer.
A short time later, authorities say the suspect approached Snook as he was sitting at the reception desk and shot him. Snook was there working an overtime shift.
After being shot, police say Snook pushed a DMV employee out of harm’s way as the suspect shot him again. A New Castle County police officer then confronted, shot and killed the gunman.
“We all got to the floor and we crawled to the side of the building,” said Vasty Albino Velez, who was inside of the DMV when the active shooter opened fire.
She said she dragged her son and parents to safety as people trampled over each other to get out. “I look to my left and I see everybody toward us and they start pushing my mom down to the ground,” she said.
The superintendent of the Delaware State Police, Colonel William Crotty said, “We lost a brother, a son, a best friend, a coach, a husband and a father… His last actions were that of a hero, a hero who saved lives today while sacrificing his own.”
Heartbroken troopers saluted during a procession as the fallen trooper’s body was moved from Christiana Hospital to the medical examiner’s office in Wilmington.
“He made the ultimate sacrifice to protect his fellow Delawareans and our heart breaks for his family,” said Gov. Matt Meyer.
Video from inside the facility shows what appears to be a bullet hole in a window.
Personal items could be seen scattered inside.
Those who knew and loved that fallen trooper – like Pre Ricci, whose son serves with the Delaware State Police as well – have been coming all morning to lay flowers and pay their respects.
“It’s painful. It’s just painful. You know that they’ll give up their life and that’s what they do,” she said.
There were several minor injuries during the shooting. A 40-year-woman was taken to an area hospital for minor, non-gunshot-related injuries. A 35-year-old woman was evaluated for shortness of breath and refused transport to the hospital.
A second state trooper was evaluated for minor, non-gunshot-related injury, and was not transported by EMS.
