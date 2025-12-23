Delaware State Police trooper killed at DMV in Wilmington, suspect dead

In a statement, U.S. Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester called the deadly shooting “devastating.”

“The holiday season should be about joy and celebration, not senseless acts of violence,” Blunt Rochester said. “I am thankful for the swift and courageous action by law enforcement who worked immediately to counter the threat. As details of the investigation become more available, I am praying for those impacted and for our State.”

Fellow U.S. Sen. Chris Coons released a statement saying he was “heartbroken” by the news of the shooting.

“This officer put on their uniform this morning and went to work to make our community safer. Now, they will never come home,” Coons said. “This is devastating for their family, their fellow officers, and our entire state. Our law enforcement community is a strong one – knit together through courage and a determination to serve. I’m grateful for their brave actions today that likely saved lives. Annie and I are praying for the loved ones of this dedicated public servant and our entire law enforcement community.”

State House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown wrote in a statement, on “what should have been a day of togetherness and cheer,” Delaware residents dealt with “a senseless and horrific act of violence.”

Minor-Brown continued: “Every time we are confronted with violence like this, it feels no less shocking and no less devastating. If anything, it becomes harder to bear. Once again, the sense of safety people expect and deserve in their daily lives has been shattered. We mourn the loss of the state trooper who was killed while selflessly protecting others. We are also deeply grateful for the courage and professionalism of our police officers and first responders, who ran toward danger to protect others and bring this situation under control. Their bravery reflects the very best of public service.”

Police have not provided an initial number on how many people were injured, but the department said that officers “are continuing to assess additional injuries.”

Police are asking residents to avoid the area and said they will continue providing updates as more information comes in.

This story will be updated.