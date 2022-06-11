Armored vehicle carjacked in Wilmington, Delaware; suspect at large

An armored Garda vehicle was carjacked at gunpoint in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday morning.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. outside Pabian Properties on the 100 block of North Maryland Avenue.

Police say a male suspect, disguised in a dark blue Garda uniform, assaulted two female employees as they left the business.

The suspect pulled out a gun and used a stun gun on one of the employees before disarming her.

The man then hopped in the Garda vehicle and drove off.