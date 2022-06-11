Armored vehicle carjacked in Wilmington, Delaware; suspect at large
An armored Garda vehicle was carjacked at gunpoint in Wilmington, Delaware on Friday morning.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. outside Pabian Properties on the 100 block of North Maryland Avenue.
Police say a male suspect, disguised in a dark blue Garda uniform, assaulted two female employees as they left the business.
The suspect pulled out a gun and used a stun gun on one of the employees before disarming her.
The man then hopped in the Garda vehicle and drove off.
He drove the truck to the area of Mansion Road and Mary Street, where he removed an undisclosed amount of cash, abandoned the vehicle, and fled in an unknown direction.
The incident was caught on surveillance video.
“In the video you kind of see her and the other Garda officer kind of backing off and running toward our front door and that’s when he got into the truck and sped off,” said Ed Pabian, the CEO of Pabian Properties.
Pabian says GardaWorld, a privately owned security and cash management property, has picked up cash from his business every Friday for over a decade.
“Everybody was a little shook up at first. I think it took everybody a minute to realize exactly what was happening, one of our staff immediately got on the phone with 911,” he said.
The victim sustained minor injuries, police say.
Pabian says all of his staff was safe while the carjacking took place outside, thanks to the security he has in the office.
“We have a lot of security here, bulletproof front office there that people can’t get through so our staff was inside the whole time,” said Pabian.
GardaWorld said in a statement, “At GardaWorld, the safety and security of our employees and the public are our first priorities. We can confirm that one of our crews was the target of an armed robbery in Wilmington, Delaware. Thankfully, our employees are unharmed. We have deployed resources to support our people following this event.”
Police say no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Kirchenbauer of the Troop 2 by calling 302-365-8428.