What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Wilmington resident Matthew Levitski has been in and out of prison for the past 20 years. The 42-year-old has a job and renewed hope for the future, he said, thanks to the work-release program at the Plummer Community Corrections Center.

But the state is planning to close the facility next month, despite concerns by those currently imprisoned, their families and community members that the move will hamper reentry efforts for Wilmington residents and lead to more men being reincarcerated.

“It’s not fair at all,” Levitski said. “The people getting out, they’re setting them up for failure.”

According to the Delaware Department of Correction, work release provides people sentenced to level IV confinement with an opportunity to work, participate in skills training and attend treatment programs. They are allowed to leave the facility for work, medical care and counseling appointments, returning back to their unit daily. People classified as level IV means they are housed in work-release centers, residential drug treatment programs, violation of probation centers or in home monitoring.

Plummer residents moved downstate

Levitski has been working at a local grocery store since around Thanksgiving. He was released back into the community in January. But for other men who were part of the center’s work-release program, they’re being moved downstate. There are work-release sites at Community Corrections Treatment Center near Smyrna and Sussex Community Corrections Center near Georgetown.

The Plummer Community Corrections Center is a 2-acre property located on Wilmington’s eastside and is DOC’s oldest facility, with two of its seven buildings constructed in 1900 and 1921. It housed approximately 100 people as of September 2025.

DOC Commissioner Terra Taylor told the General Assembly’s budget writing committee that the current population at the Plummer Center was down to 17. She said 11 of those will likely transfer to the work-release program in Smyrna, 30 miles away from the Plummer Center.

A DOC spokesperson said New Castle County work-release participants will only be housed in Smyrna.

DOC has estimated the closure of Plummer will save more than $1.1 million. But it is unclear how much it will cost DOC to transport work-release prisoners to their jobs, especially back and forth to Wilmington. The DOC spokesperson said the department believes that operating “a shuttle service using a small number of existing staff and fleet vehicles is far less than the staffing, operational, and maintenance costs for an entire correctional facility.”

Family members said they are concerned it will fall to them to drive hours across the state so work-release participants can get to their jobs.

Levitski said a co-worker of his, who is also in the Plummer Center work-release program, is scheduled to be shipped downstate and will have to find his own transportation to his job in Wilmington. DOC spokesman Jason Miller said its shuttles “may transport individuals to public transportation hubs.” He also pointed out that previous Plummer Center work-release recipients had to find their own transportation to work.

According to data from the DOC, only about 18% of the 130 people eligible for work release have jobs. In Sussex County, 16 are employed. Most of the people at the detention center near Smyrna are in the early stages of finding work, including job searching, interviewing. They said a total of 23 people in the program statewide are working.