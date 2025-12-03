What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

When Tony Dunn was freed from a Delaware prison in the late 1990s, he didn’t go straight home.

Instead, he transitioned at the Plummer Community Corrections Center, a work-release and skills training facility near where he lived in Wilmington.

For Dunn, that placement made all the difference in his return to society.

“There were a lot of basic skills that I didn’t know that I didn’t have,” Dunn said. “And the staff there — the counselors, the guards and some of the inmates that ran certain programs — actually helped me to understand a little bit more of myself, growing up into a mature man.”

“They put me on the right track, showed me what it meant not to be out selling drugs but to go out and find a legal job, maintain a job. And also showed me the value of being a parent and what it meant to take care of my children. There’s all kinds of things that the Plummer center instilled in me that I didn’t have the opportunity to get at home and once I left, I maintained that ability and that knowledge.”

More than a quarter-century later, the now 65-year-old Dunn, who remodels homes and does mechanical work, still relishes what he learned at Plummer, calling it a pivotal period in his life.

“It’s not just a correctional facility that was housing inmates,” Dunn said, who is also a civic leader and hosts a podcast geared toward helping incarcerated people and their families.

“It’s also a beacon of the city of Wilmington. It worked with the community. And for you to take something that’s been working all these years, taking it from a community of poor people, you’re doing more damage than you are good.”

Dunn used the past tense because the state is planning to close the center off North Market Street early next year.

Department of Correction Commissioner Terra Taylor said Plummer isn’t needed anymore, mostly because fewer people are being incarcerated and fewer prisoners are being sent to work-release centers after finishing their time in full incarceration.

Those slated for work release could be sent to two other centers in Smyrna or Georgetown, far from Wilmington. Some could also be put on electronic monitoring or home confinement instead, Taylor said.

But the state’s decision to shutter Plummer has led Dunn and others in Wilmington to join forces in urging Taylor and Gov. Matt Meyer to keep the center open.

Wilmington City Councilwoman Shané Darby, who held a news conference with former prisoners and other council members outside Plummer last month to protest the planned closure, said it would impair the reentry process for prisoners who come from Wilmington or nearby.

She said moving through Plummer lets the formerly incarcerated from Wilmington “be close to their family. That’s the community they’re going to be released to, so they need to be building connections.”

Darby also said it doesn’t make sense for work-release prisoners with jobs in the Wilmington area to be held in Georgetown, and then transported for nearly two hours each way, five days a week.

“That alone is crazy,” she said. “It goes against any best practices of what it means to reenter someone into the community, to put them far away from their family and social connections.”

John Reynolds, of the American Civil Liberties Union of Delaware, said Plummer’s demise “could have a significant impact on people returning after a conviction and their families, especially those who live in northern New Castle County.”

Reynolds, the ACLU branch’s deputy policy and advocacy director, said the state’s announcement on Sept. 30 that Plummer was closing caught many by surprise.

He wants DOC leaders and Meyer to take steps to gather community feedback before deciding what happens next, saying “reentry and rehabilitation should be evidence-based and driven by what’s best for the community and the people who are returning from incarceration.”

Reynolds said research has shown that community support systems play a major role in a former prisoner’s chances of success.

He said closing Plummer, “the largest and most significant facility in the most populous part of our state, is going to result in some people being transferred to faraway facilities that are great distances from the communities that they will return to after they complete their full sentence.”