This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Dover resident Crystal Chatman was arrested in 2023 on several felony gun charges, including possession of a firearm by a person prohibited from having one. Chatman got a $17,500 secured bail, meaning she had to give 10% of that to a bail bondsman in order to be released from custody. She didn’t have the money, so she stayed in prison.

Delaware lawmakers are on the verge of passing a constitutional amendment that would codify a list of felonies that would make a defendant “detention-eligible” for pretrial detention. The list is part of enabling legislation connected to the constitutional amendment that was signed last year by former Gov. John Carney. The bill is scheduled to be heard in the Senate Executive Committee on Wednesday.

Chatman said she was detained at the Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution in “inhuman conditions” for two days while her family struggled to raise the money for her release. Delaware is unique in that it does not have local jails, only state prisons.

“Toilets aren’t working, people aren’t able to call their families to let them know what’s going on,” she said. “The food that they have in the women’s prison, I wouldn’t feed to my dog.”

The list of felonies in the enabling legislation for the constitutional amendment includes violent offenses and “signal” crimes, such as first-degree murder, child abuse, selling drugs and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited. Signal crimes are defined as offenses that indicate a heightened risk to public safety.

If the constitutional amendment is approved, people like Chatman who are charged with possession of a firearm by a person prohibited could be automatically determined to be “detention-eligible” and held without being given the opportunity to post bail.

Detaining individuals for even fewer than three days causes irreparable harm, said Lisa Minutola, chief of legal services for the Office of Defense Services (ODS) in an emailed written response to a request for a phone interview. She said that harm can include the loss of employment, housing and transportation, increased familial strains, and exacerbation of mental health issues.

“While it may seem counterintuitive, pretrial detention can actually make communities less safe because these harms destabilize the individual, leading to an increased chance of recidivism,” Minutola said.

Tanya Whittle, director of policy at the Delaware Center for Justice, said she is concerned that the amendment codifies the ability for courts to hold people in preventative, pretrial detention without giving them access to bail.

“A lot of people feel that prosecutors already have too much power,” Whittle said. “Or police and prosecutors, depending on what they write something up as, what they charge it as and if we are codifying this list of crimes that, ‘Oh, if you’re charged with this, then the standard bail protocol doesn’t apply to you.’ That really is a concern.”