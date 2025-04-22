From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware House Speaker Melissa Minor-Brown has removed Republican Rep. Kevin Hensley from the state budget committee following his DUI conviction.

Hensley pleaded guilty last week in Kent County to a second-degree vehicular assault charge and driving under the influence for injuring another driver while driving intoxicated. A Kent County judge sentenced him to 18 months, but suspended the prison time for a year of probation. Hensley lost his driver’s license for a year, and was fined $500 and ordered to complete a DUI course.

While Hensley remains on several other committees, the Joint Finance Committee is considered a prime assignment since the members basically write the state’s budget. If a legislator’s priority doesn’t receive funding through that committee, it’s likely dead at least for that fiscal year.

The 59-year-old real estate broker has represented the Odessa-Port Penn area of southern New Castle County since 2014.

Minor-Brown said in a statement that she felt it was necessary for the legal proceedings to conclude before taking action.

“As public servants, we are held to a high standard—and rightfully so,” she said. “Delawareans place their trust in us to make decisions with sound judgment and integrity. This step is necessary to preserve the public’s confidence in the work of the General Assembly and in the decisions we make on their behalf.”

Her statement said Rep. Charles Postles, R-Milford, would replace Hensley on the Joint Finance Committee.