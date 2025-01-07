From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Four days after being elected to a sixth term in the Delaware House of Representatives, state police say Rep. Kevin Hensley was drunk when he pulled into the Valero gas station off the Route 1 highway in Milford.

When Hensley pulled back out onto the highway, police say, he drove right into the path of a southbound car that struck his Toyota Tacoma pickup truck from behind. The smaller Ford Fusion rolled over several times and came to a rest in the front yard of a home several hundred yards down the road.

The 71-year-old driver of the Ford, who lives in nearby Lincoln, suffered several cuts to his face and hands, complained of chest pain, and was taken to the hospital after the 6 p.m. accident on Nov. 9.

Hensley, who was not injured, told a trooper who arrived at the accident scene that he did not see the smaller vehicle before it struck his truck. But the officer thought Hensley was visibly intoxicated and gave him a field sobriety test, which he failed, court records show.

Then Henlsey blew into the trooper’s portable breath tester, which recorded a blood alcohol level of .142%. That’s nearly twice Delaware’s legal limit of .08%.

Hensley also gave the trooper an expired insurance card.

Police took Hensley into custody immediately and charged him with three misdemeanor criminal charges: second-degree vehicular assault, driving under the influence and having an expired insurance card. He was also cited for failing to yield the right of way to the car that hit him and flipped over several times. That night Hensley appeared by video before a court magistrate and was released on his own recognizance.