This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer proposed new tax brackets that would increase the amount of personal income tax wealthier individuals would pay in his budget address Thursday. It’s a reset of the budget former Gov. John Carney introduced before leaving office.

Meyer is proposing a budget of nearly $6.6 billion for fiscal year 2026, up 7.4% from $6.1 billion for FY25. The plan does not touch either the state’s Budget Stabilization Fund or the Rainy Day Fund, relying on new revenue from the change in tax brackets and a hike in cigarette taxes, state park entrance fees and tolls.

Budget Director Brian Maxwell said Delaware is facing looming financial difficulties. The state is forecasting it could deplete the Budget Stabilization Fund, which currently holds $469 million, over the next two years, even if budget growth dropped to 5%. Maxwell said a slowing economy could force the state to take $380 million out in FY27, completely empty the fund in FY28 and still have a fiscal deficit of $480 million for that year.

Under Delaware’s current income tax system, Delawareans making over $60,000 a year pay a 6.6% tax rate, which is the state’s top rate. Meyer said he wants the new brackets to start at $125,000, then go to $250,000 before topping out at $500,000.

Meyer said Delawareans who make under $134,667 would see no income tax increase.

“For too long, hardworking Delawareans who come home with dirt under their nails and stains on their shirts have paid the same as the wealthiest among us,” he said. “That changes now.”

Maxwell said the state could raise an additional $16.5 million in personal income revenue in 2026 and $35.2 million in 2027. An extra 50-cent per-pack cigarette tax would generate $8 million next year and $11.5 million in 2027. New revenue from other tobacco products would amount to $12.5 million over the next two years.