This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer signed into law legislation that makes controversial changes to the state’s corporate law shortly after a tense House debate Tuesday. It reduces the legal guardrails for founders or powerful executives making deals inside massive companies.

Delaware is the corporate home to 2.2 million registered entities. The profitable corporate franchise represents more than one-third of the Delaware state budget at roughly $2.2 billion.

Meyer said in a statement that the overhaul will ensure “clarity and predictability, balancing the interests of stockholders and corporate boards.”

The bill passed the House 32-7, with two absent. It passed the Senate without opposition and no debate earlier this month.

Alarm has grown in some political and legal spheres ever since billionaire Elon Musk yanked Tesla and SpaceX out of the state last year after losing a $56 billion pay package in the state’s Chancery Court. His appeal is currently before the Delaware Supreme Court.

Meyer and state lawmakers started meeting to draft the legislation earlier this year shortly after Meta, Dropbox and Pershing Square Capital Management openly discussed re-incorporating elsewhere, leading to concern that without legislative changes to Delaware’s code, there might be a “DExit,” or mass withdrawal, of companies leaving to incorporate somewhere else.