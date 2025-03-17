From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Controversial legislation aiming to protect Delaware’s business incorporation franchise system easily passed the state Senate last week. It comes as alarm has grown in some political and legal spheres ever since billionaire Elon Musk yanked Tesla and SpaceX out of the state last year after losing a $56 billion pay package in the state’s Chancery Court.

Earlier this year, Meta, Dropbox and Pershing Square Capital Management, openly discussed re-incorporating elsewhere, leading Gov. Matt Meyer and state lawmakers to express concern that without legislative changes to Delaware’s code, there might be a “DExit,” or mass withdrawal, of companies leaving to incorporate somewhere else.

“This conventional wisdom, or this idea in the press that the Delaware franchise is somehow in trouble, is not really accurate,” Meyer told WHYY News in early February. “Having said that, to retain our competitive advantage in the 21st-century world, we need to take action, and we need to take action quickly.”

Delaware is the corporate home to 2.2 million registered entities and generates about $2.2 billion a year in state revenue.

“It felt like it was a moment we have not seen before,” said Senate Majority Leader Bryan Townsend, D-Newark, who sponsored the legislation. “In fact, in the weeks since we have confirmed in many ways from many perspectives that it’s a moment, a very long moment now, that we have not seen before.”

The bill defines a “controlling shareholder” within a company as someone who owns at least half of a company’s shares or a third of shares plus a managerial role. It reduces the amount of internal due diligence companies must do to review deals between powerful executives and their companies.

The legislation also restricts what are called “books and records” claims, which are requests a shareholder can make to executives for internal company documents. It is not retroactive to any court action before February 17, meaning it would not affect Musk’s appeal in the Delaware Supreme Court.

Critics, who span across the country, say the legislation has been rushed and refer to it as a “billionaires’ bill.” Several amendments have been added to the legislation since it was introduced in February.

Supporters of the bill say while there’s no evidence of a mass exodus of companies leaving the state, lawyers testifying in Wednesday’s committee hearing told lawmakers that by the time it shows up in the data, it will be too late.