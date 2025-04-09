This story is part of the WHYY News Climate Desk, bringing you news and solutions for our changing region.

Dirty diapers, syringes, a Christmas wreath and an inflatable hot tub — these are just some of the more than 276,899 items volunteers collected from New Jersey’s beaches in 2024.

For 40 years, Clean Ocean Action has led annual “Beach Sweeps” to pick up piles of trash washed ashore.

The environmental group said it’s most concerned about persistent plastic waste, which last year made up more than 80% of debris collected. More than 50,000 bottle caps comprised the bulk of those plastics across the state, according to Clean Ocean Action.

“There’s more plastic in the ocean, there’s more in people,” said Cindy Zipf, the nonprofit’s executive director. “Every day, we seem to find new reports and journals about the impacts of plastic in people, and there’s basically nowhere on Earth or in any life form that hasn’t been impacted by plastics on this planet.”

Around 100 billion plastic beverage containers are sold in the United States each year — much of which ends up in landfills and waterways, polluting the environment and endangering wildlife. Studies also find plastic bottles shed microplastics that can impact a person’s health when ingested.