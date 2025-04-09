Mütter Museum’s controversial executive director is gone; new CEO weighs in

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

After a few turbulent years, Kate Quinn, the executive director of Philadelphia’s popular Mütter Museum, is no longer working at the institution. Museum leadership confirmed that Quinn’s last day was Monday.

The museum draws thousands of visitors every year with a collection of old medical instruments, anatomical models, and specimens and once had the tagline “disturbingly informative.” Quinn’s leadership over the past 2.5 years has been polarizing, and led to both internal and external controversies. Notably, some loyal fans thought the museum was losing its identity; whereas others saw the museum as evolving with the times when it comes to how to ethically deal with a collection that includes historic human remains, which museums around the world are grappling with.

The College of Physicians of Philadelphia, which runs the museum, said they are confident in Erin McLeary and Sara Ray, two science historians who will take over Quinn’s duties.

They will move the museum forward, said Dr. Larry Kaiser, a thoracic surgeon who took over as CEO of the college earlier this year.

“Both Erin and Sara have great ideas as to how we can continue to provide the context of education that many of these exhibits really do require,” he said. “The museum is a true treasure, and we want to maintain the excellence of the museum that has led thousands and thousands of people to come and visit.”

The controversy started two years ago, when Quinn, then executive director, removed all the museum’s popular educational YouTube videos and online exhibits, in the name of an ethical review of the museum’s entire collection. That shocked some fans, as well as a notable donor who had given his own heart to the museum after undergoing an organ transplant so more people could learn about acromegaly, the rare condition he has. The donor had used the museum’s video about his heart to help medical staff learn about his condition. He became so upset that he later asked for his heart back.