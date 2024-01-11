Quinn said she and other museum leaders decided to take down videos and online exhibits without input from staff.

“Not every decision involves everyone … when it’s made,” she said. “We did have a meeting in the director’s office where folks could opt in to come in and talk to us about it and tell us what they thought and they did.”

Quinn says making decisions — even if they’re unpopular — is part of her job.

“I was hired by a CEO to move forward as a leader and leaders have to take action. And so that is something that I’m sure is not met with wide open arms from everyone, I know that to be true, but it’s my obligation.”

Creating change during times of reckoning

Beyond the questions over human remains and how they should be displayed, there’s a broader discussion about the future of the museum, and what its role should be. The museum recently held the first of several planned town hall meetings to get feedback on that question.

Quinn says the public feedback will guide the museum, but she has a specific vision: The museum should focus on current issues. “Draw attention to and help people work through issues that are facing Philadelphians today, tell a story about public health and about medicine,” she said, adding that might mean a different selection of displays and exhibits.

“The collection is about 35,000 objects, and if we include the library’s collections, there’s another half million materials,” she said. “Each and every piece can tell a story in its own way and I like to say that any one object can tell you 100 stories. You just have to coax these stories out of the objects.”

For some of Quinn’s critics, her push to change the Mütter’s look and approach is the big issue; for others, it’s more the way she goes about making these changes.

Strong leader or ‘mercurial’ boss?

Before Quinn came to the Mütter Museum in September 2022, she led the Penn Museum, and the Michener Art Museum in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. At all three places, her leadership has drawn both criticism and praise, based on conversations with more than 10 of her current and former colleagues, on and off the record.

During her first nine months in charge of the Mütter museum, more than 10 people quit. Quinn says only two of those people reported to her and they left for better jobs. An advocacy group called “Protect the Mütter” formed, and one of their demands is for Quinn to go. The museum’s relatively new CEO, Mira Irons, resigned.

And even before the discussion over human remains at the Mütter blew up at the start of 2023, there had been internal questions about Quinn’s leadership and communication style.

Nancy Hill had been an employee at the museum for years, starting in 2016. She started working with museum visitors, and moved on to working on the exhibits themselves. She said the museum had a close, tight-knit team that worked well together, but that changed when Quinn became executive director.

As an example, she cited a planned exhibit on the art of forensics that the Mütter Museum was going to organize with an anthropologist from the University of South Florida. After one meeting, Quinn was not happy with the exhibition proposal, Hill recalled.

“She basically said, ‘I don’t think that this meets the mission of our institution,'” said Hill. “And I said, ‘okay, tell me how it doesn’t … can you point out to me where the shortfalls are?'”

“She says, ‘I just don’t see how it serves the mission.'”

Hill explained how she thought it did serve the mission, and asked for what she should change in future proposals. She and Quinn went back and forth, and ultimately, Hill said Quinn would neither explain why the proposal fell short, nor would she give an example of what a successful proposal would look like. She recalled Quinn saying the Mütter should meet the standards of the Wellcome Collection in London, a much larger museum with a bigger budget.

“It was like pulling teeth to get any usable information out of her,” Hill said.

When asked about this incident, Quinn recalled the situation differently. She said she “asked the team to strengthen the proposal so that it was better connected within the mission of the college and they never came back to me with anything more.”

The anthropologist in Florida told the Philadelphia Inquirer that Quinn was afraid there would be negative publicity. Hill was frustrated, and ultimately quit in November 2022. She told the board that she was leaving primarily because of Quinn’s conflicting instructions that “are setting staff up for failure.” She’s one of several people who quit after Quinn became executive director.

But Quinn does have supporters. Shirley Choi was an administrative assistant at the library of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia, which runs the Mütter Museum, before she left in February 2023. She said after Hill left, Quinn became more proactive about talking to staff one-on-one.

“She would come into the library more. She would like just walk around and say, ‘hey, what’s up? What are you working on?'” Choi said. “I feel like she was trying to get better.”

Choi said some of the problems that staff had with Quinn came down to miscommunication.

“She comes off as like a little aggressive in her way of communicating. She’s very blunt. She doesn’t sugarcoat her words.”

Choi also said Quinn is in a difficult position of having to take instructions from the CEO and board of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia. Choi said it’s an “open secret” that the board does not like the museum.

A checkered history

There have also been questions about Quinn’s leadership at the two other institutions she ran. Before she joined the Mütter, she was executive director of the Michener Art Museum for a little less than two years.

When Quinn joined in 2020, independent curator David Leopold had already agreed to work with the museum to organize an exhibition. He had cleared most of the details with museum staff before Quinn arrived. He has worked with museums across the country on exhibits for years, including several for the Michener.

But he said when Quinn came on in 2020, she either would not respond to emails or phone calls to work together in a timely manner, or made last minute changes without any discussion.

“We made decisions, it seemed like a very normal thing, and then a couple of weeks later I hear that, ‘no, no we can’t do those things because Kate doesn’t like it.'”

He said her staff had trouble with her as well.

“They seem to always be looking over their shoulder because they didn’t know what this sort of mercurial director would be deciding on that day.”