CEO of the College of Physicians, Mütter Museum resigns after a tumultuous 2 years

Dr. Mira Irons, the CEO and president of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia, which runs the popular Mütter Museum, is resigning.

She had been in the job for a little more than two years. Her predecessor had been in the job for more than a decade. Irons’ brief tenure was marked by turmoil; a mass exodus of staff, and major changes in terms of the museum’s online exhibits. The latter appears to have been prompted by questions about the human specimens in the museum’s collection that put the Mütter in the national spotlight.

In 2021, Irons, a geneticist and pediatrician, became the new CEO. One of her notable actions was to hire a new executive director, Kate Quinn, last year. Current and former staff say Quinn caused chaos.

As one example, they point to how the two handled the ethical problem of human remains in the collection, some of which came to the museum without people’s consent. The staff had been working on addressing this issue. They were planning an audit of the museum’s collection and a survey of people outside the museum before the new leadership got there.

Earlier this year, the Philadelphia Inquirer and ProPublica reported that museums around the country, including the Mütter Museum, still have Native American remains in their collections that they have yet to return.

Shortly after that, Quinn and Irons ordered staff to immediately take down all online exhibits and videos, including videos where living donors gave explicit consent for parts of their bodies to be on display for education. Staff say this happened without any chance for discussion — and caused a huge public backlash and disrupted existing programs.

The museum recently announced an outreach program to get more feedback, including a town hall discussion in mid-October.