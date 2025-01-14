From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Mütter Museum in Philadelphia and its parent organization, The College of Physicians, have selected Dr. Larry R. Kaiser as the new CEO of the historic medical society and popular museum of pathologies.

Kaiser, a thoracic surgeon, led the Temple University Health System for a decade and has been active on the board of the College of Physicians for over three decades. Most recently, he was a managing director of the management consulting firm Alvarez and Marsal.

“Dr. Kaiser has the experience and demonstrated leadership capabilities needed to move the College forward at this critical time in our history,” board chair Dr. Erica R. Thaler said in a statement.

Kaiser takes the seat of Dr. Mira Irons, who stepped down in September 2023. He started Monday.

Kaiser comes to the College of Physicians at a turbulent time as the Mütter Museum is overhauling its approach to displaying medical pathologies. The exhibition of human remains, many of which are damaged by disease, have made it both popular and controversial. Some people willfully leave their remains to the museum for future public study, but other, historical remains were acquired without consent.